Mumbai, Mar 8 (PTI) Police have registered a case against the two owners of a Kolkata-based firm for allegedly cheating a company from Mumbai of about Rs 2.2 crore, an official said on Saturday.

The official said the case was subsequently transferred from Tilak Nagar police station to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for further investigation.

The accused were suppliers of steel coils for the Mumbai company. As per the complaint, they were paid Rs 2.22 crore last year for one consignment but did not deliver the goods.

Citing the FIR, the official said the Kolkata company's owners had assured delivery within 15 days and had even promised to refund the advance amount with two per cent interest if the supply was not completed.

However, even after eight months, neither the steel coils nor the refund was provided, prompting the Mumbai firm to approach the police, the official added.

