Shillong, Jul 16 (PTI) A special POCSO court in Meghalaya's Eastern West Khasi Hills district sentenced two men to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2017.

Mebanlang Warjri and Tony Paul Basaiawmoit of Eastern West Khasi Hills were found guilty under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

POCSO court Judge M Kumar convicted the two and sentenced them to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 50,000 each, according to the order of June 25, which was released later.

According to officials, a written FIR was received at Mairang Police Station in May 2017, alleging sexual assault on a minor girl by the two accused.

Both accused were arrested during the investigation and subsequently charge sheeted, the district Police said in a statement on Wednesday.

