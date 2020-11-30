Jammu, Nov 30 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday ordered the suspension of two government employees in Doda district for allegedly violating the model code of conduct (MCC) in place due to the ongoing district development council polls, officials said.

The additional district development commissioner (ADCC), who is the nodal officer for the implementation of the MMC, suspended two employees of the rural development department, served a show-cause notice to a village head, a block development council chairman and a contesting candidate, besides initiated action against four village defence committee members for violating model code of conduct guidelines, they said.

The second phase of the maiden District Development Council (DDC) elections along with Panchayat bypolls is scheduled for Tuesday, covering 43 constituencies spread over all the 20 districts of the Union Territory. This is the first major democratic exercise in J-K after the nullification of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state into union territories

As per an order, the ADDC has attached the suspended employees with immediate effect and directions have been passed for withholding their salaries.

Besides, inquiry officers have been designated and directed to conduct a detailed inquiry and submit the report within seven days, the officials said.

The BDC chairman and the contesting candidate have been asked to explain their position for campaigning during the prohibited period of 48 hours before polling, they said.

Likewise, action has been initiated against four VDC members who were found involved in campaigning for a particular political party, the order said.

District Panchayat Election Officer Sagar D Doifode has asked the government employees working under district administration, Doda to refrain from indulging in any kind of political activity during the ongoing DDC polls and panchayat by-election.

