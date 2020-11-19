Hyderabad, Nov 19 (PTI) Two people, including a 55-year- old government teacher were arrested here on Thursday for allegedly cheating nearly 160 job aspirants of over Rs 3 crore by promising them employment in the High Court, police said.

The duo along with two others have cheated the youth after collecting amounts from them under the pretext of providing employment in the High Court for different posts, they said.

The accused fabricated fake notification and other documents with forged signatures of the Registrar General and Section Incharge of the High Court.

Subsequently, they also contacted the candidates by informing them that they would be appointed against the "withheld" list, a release from Hyderabad Police said.

The accused collected over Rs 3 crore from about 160 candidates and subjected them medical checkup at the state-run Gandhi Hospital.

However, some of the candidates after realising that they were cheated, approached police following which a case was registered.

