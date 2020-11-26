Noida (UP), Nov 26 (PTI) Two persons were arrested here on Thursday for alleged fraud with a man by falsely promising him financial benefits by installation of a telecom network tower on his property, police said.

The accused, including a woman, were held near Sector 82 by a joint team of officials from the Cyber Cell and Phase 2 police station, they said.

Those held have been identified as Ghaziabad resident Sumit Gupta and Delhi-based Aarti Chand, a police spokesperson said.

“A complaint was lodged on Tuesday by a man, who lives in Bhangel village in Noida, that the duo had duped him of over Rs 1 lakh on pretext of getting a telecom tower installed on his property, assuring him monetary benefits in rental from the private company that would install the tower,” the spokesperson said.

However, soon it emerged that Gupta and Chand had duped him, leading the victim to approach the police after which an FIR was registered at Phase 2 police station, the official said.

The accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code section 420 (cheating) and under provisions of the Information Technology Act, he added.

