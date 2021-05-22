New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) A 22-year-old man and his associate were arrested for allegedly attempting to kill a person to avenge his cousin's murder in west Delhi's Mangolpuri, police said on Saturday.

The two have been identified as Nitin, the main accused, and Mohit (20), both residents of I-Block, Mangolpuri, they said.

Police said a call was received around 7.30 pm Friday at Mangolpuri police station regarding an incident of firing at I-Block. They were also told that a person was injured in the incident and was rushed to the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital.

Police reached the hospital where Mohammad Zafar Azad (30), also a resident of Mangolpuri, was admitted. He had sustained two gunshot injuries, one near neck and another at lower back, and stab injuries in stomach, a senior police officer said.

During enquiry, it was revealed that Shahnawaj, brother of injured Azad, along with eight others had allegedly killed one Piyush (18), a resident of I-Block Mangolpuri, in November 2020. In that case, nine accused people, including two juveniles, were apprehended, the officer said.

It has also been learnt that accused Nitin, the cousin of Piyush, along with three to four men, made an attempt to kill Azad to avenge the alleged murder, police said, adding a case under relevant sections of the IPC and Arms Act has been registered at Mangolpuri police station.

"During investigation, two accused persons Nitin and Mohit have been arrested. The weapon of offense -- country-made pistol and knife -- have been recovered at their instances," Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Parminder Singh said.

Police said Nitin nurtured a grudge against Shahnawaz as he killed his cousin Piyush. The accused persons are being interrogated to get the details of their associates. Further investigation is in progress, police added.

