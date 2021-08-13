Ghaziabad, Aug 13 (PTI) Days after a farmer was found dead with his limbs tied with a rope at his field in this district, police on Friday arrested two accused in connection with the killing, officials said.

The farmer, Mehrajuddin alias Munna (40), was found dead around a week ago. He used to sleep inside a hut to protect his crops from wild animals and his helper Raju also used to sleep there.

Also Read | Rajasthan Horror: Minor Girl Abducted And Raped In Barmer District; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

Based on a tip-off, the Bhojpur police arrested two people from Raj Talkies intersection of Modi Nagar. The accused were identified as Wasid and Islam, both hailing from Meerut district, police said.

The accused were known to the farmer and they had information that he had withdrawn Rs 1.5 lakh from a bank. The accused wanted to take that money from Mehrajuddin, SP (Rural) Iraj Raja said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal-Based Trader Duped Of Rs 30,000 By Online Fraudster Posing As Transporter; Case Registered.

They have confessed to the killing on the night of August 6. They hid themselves at the farmer's tube well and when he and his helper Raju arrived near the hut, the two grabbed him from back, tied his hands and legs using a rope and gagged him.

They then strangled the farmer to death with a piece of cloth. The accused then searched for the money inside the hut, but to no avail, police said.

Another accused, Rahees of Fareed Nagar, is still at large, they said.

The arrested accused had also taken away the mobile phones of the farmer and his helper. The two accused have been sent to jail, SP Raja said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)