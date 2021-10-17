Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 17 (ANI): Two persons were injured when a speeding car hit devotees present near a Durga idol immersion procession here in Bhopal, said the police.

The incident took place in the Bajaria Police Station area on the night of Saturday when a procession was taking the idol of Goddess Durga for immersion.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Leopard Mauls Teenage Girl to Death in Front of Her Father in Seoni.

A driver near the procession reversed the car at speed knocking down many people present there. Two of them were injured and admitted to the hospital. Police said the errant car driver will be nabbed soon.

No arrest has been made yet. The investigation is ongoing. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | No-Dowry Affidavit: UP Govt Seeks Affidavit from Public Servants Declaring No Dowry was Taken By Them.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)