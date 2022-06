Shimla, Jun 8 (PTI) Two Independent legislators in Himachal Pradesh joined the ruling BJP on Wednesday in the presence of Chief Minister Jairam Thakur and state party president Suresh Kashyap.

Hoshiyar Singh, the legislator from Dehra, and Prakash Rana, the MLA from Joginder Nagar, took up the membership of the BJP at the state party headquarters in Chakkar in Shimla.

Also Read | Maharashtra MLC Elections 2022: Shiv Sena, Congress, BJP Announce Candidates for Upcoming Biennial Elections to State Legislative Council.

Chief Minister Thakur said the Independent legislators' joining would make the party and the government stronger.

State BJP president Kashyap said both Singh and Rana had been supporting the party in the assembly for long and they have now officially joined it.

Also Read | Telangana: 'Guilty Will Not Be Spared in Hyderabad Gang-Rape Case', Says State Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali.

With this, the number of BJP MLAs has risen to 45 from 43. The opposition Congress has 22 MLAs while the CPI(M) has one MLA in the 68-member assembly.

Assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh are scheduled for later this year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)