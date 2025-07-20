Indore, Jul 20 (PTI) A private bus caught fire after crashing into a container truck on the Agra-Mumbai National Highway near Madhya Pradesh's financial capital Indore on Sunday evening, leaving two persons wounded, police said.

The air-conditioned bus with 30 to 35 passengers on board was heading to Nashik in neighbouring Maharashtra, they said.

The bus driver and a woman passenger have sustained injuries, sub-inspector Raju Singh Chouhan of Kishanganj police station told PTI from the spot.

“We got a call from the fire brigade around 8 pm. By the time police reached the scene, the injured had been rushed to a hospital,” he said.

The bus first rammed into a container truck before catching fire. The accident caused a traffic jam on the road, he said, adding that the fire had been put out. The road has also been cleared, the official said.

According to sources, the passengers alighted from the bus just before the blaze engulfed it.

