Rourkela (Odisha), April 2 (PTI) Two youths sustained stab injuries following a clash between two groups of youths in Odisha's Sundargarh district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place during the annual Gupteswar Mela held at Biramitrapur.

Police said the two youths, Mahadev Sharma and Deepak Sharma, were attacked by a group after engaging in an argument with them. The assailants allegedly stabbed the two from behind with a machete. Both are currently receiving treatment at Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH), and their conditions are reported to be stable, police added.

Upon receiving information about the clash, senior police officials, including Sundargarh SP, rushed to the spot to contain the situation.

Security forces faced challenges in handling the clash, leading to the deployment of 10 platoons of police personnel to prevent any further escalation of violence.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Biramitrapur, Susant Kumar Das, assured that the situation is now under control. "We have deployed 10 platoons of force there. We brought the situation under control quickly," Das added.

