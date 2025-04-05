Prayagraj, Apr 5 (PTI) Two judges -- one from the Orissa High Court and another from the Delhi High Court -- will take oath as judges of the Allahabad High Court on Monday.

Justice Arindam Sinha, a judge of the Orissa High Court, and Justice Chandra Dhari Singh, a judge of the Delhi High Court, will take oath as judges of the Allahabad High Court on Monday in the court room of the chief justice, Allahabad High Court, with all the judges present in Allahabad, as per information issued by the registrar (protocol) of the Allahabad High Court.

Earlier, the President of India by a notification dated March 28 was pleased to transfer the aforesaid two judges to the Allahabad High Court.

