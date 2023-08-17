New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): Two associates of Himanshu alias Bhau Gang were arrested by Special Cell, South Western Range (SWR) on August 2, police said on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Mohit Sehrawat (29) and Nitin Sehrawat (28).

Also Read | Bihar Caste-Based Survey Almost Complete, Will Soon Be in Public Domain.

Police said Mohit is also a key member of the Neeraj Bawania and Naveen Bali gangs. He is wanted in connection with cases of murder and attempt to murder.

"Nitin was a new entrant to this gang and had been involved in two criminal cases. He was declared a proclaimed offender in a case registered at Maidangarhi police station," an official statement read.

Also Read | Assam: Man Dies in Darrang District After Angry Mob Attacks Him on Theft Allegation, 14 Arrested.

Police said that a search operation was conducted by the raiding team of the Special Cell on August 2 in Dwarka after receiving inputs about the movement of the two accused persons in Dwarka.

"A raiding team reached the Dwarka area and launched an intense search for Mohit. He was spotted by the team sitting along with a person in a car on Gurudwara Road near Dwarka Metro Station. The team acted swiftly, intercepting his car and apprehending both occupants. The person on the passenger seat was identified as Mohit and the person in the driver's seat was identified as Nitin," HGS Dhaliwal, Special CP, Special Cell, said.

Police said arms were also recovered from the two accused.

"One semi-automatic pistol along with 4 live rounds was recovered from Mohit and a single-shot pistol along with 6 live rounds were seized from Nitin," the statement read.

A case has been registered at the Special Cell police station.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)