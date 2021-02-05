Tapi, Feb 5: Two persons were killed and five others seriously injured when a private luxury bus carrying a marriage party rammed into a parked truck in Tapi district of Gujarat on Friday morning, said police.

The accident took place on the Vyara-Bajipura National Highway near Valod village, they said. The luxury bus was carrying members of a marriage party from Malegaon in Maharashtra to Surat in south Gujarat, said inspector V R Vasava of the Valod police station.

"Two passengers died on the spot while five others were seriously injured in the accident that took place early today morning," he said.

It appears the bus driver could not spot the tanker- truck parked on the roadside and rammed into it from the rear end, said Vasava.

