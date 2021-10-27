Shahjahanpur, Oct 27 (PTI) Two men died on the spot and nine others were seriously injured on Wednesday in a crash involving three vehicles, police said on Wednesday.
Sperintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar said the accident took place on Shahjahanpur-Farrukhabad road when a loader vehicle collided head-on with a tractor, and subsequently an auto-rickshaw rammed into the tractor.
The seriously injured were hospitalised at the government medical college.
Kumar said traffic movement was halted for a long time on the road due to the accident, and it resumed after a long time.
He added that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.
