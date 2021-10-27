Shahjahanpur, Oct 27 (PTI) Two men died on the spot and nine others were seriously injured on Wednesday in a crash involving three vehicles, police said on Wednesday.

Sperintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar said the accident took place on Shahjahanpur-Farrukhabad road when a loader vehicle collided head-on with a tractor, and subsequently an auto-rickshaw rammed into the tractor.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

The seriously injured were hospitalised at the government medical college.

Kumar said traffic movement was halted for a long time on the road due to the accident, and it resumed after a long time.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

He added that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)