Kotdwar (U'khand), Feb 7 (PTI) Two men were killed and three injured when their taxi fell off a hilly road in Uttarakhand's Pauri district.

The accident took place late on Monday when the five men were returning to Kandai village from nearby Bageda, Additional Superintendent of Police Shekhar Suyal said.

They were trying to avoid boulders at the Bironkhal turn on the Rikhanikhal-Basda motorway when their car fell on the road below, killing two on the spot, he said.

The victims have been identified as Satya Prakash (46) and Ramesh Chandra (52).

