Bhind (MP), May 26 (PTI) Two persons were killed and as many others injured when two motorcycles collided in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place near Mehgaon Tiraha in the afternoon, they said.

Four persons suffered injuries after two two-wheelers collided. After initial treatment, they were referred to Gwalior, where two of them succumbed to their injuries, Mehgaon police station in-charge Mahesh Sharma said.

The other two victims are in serious condition, he said.

The deceased were identified as Rakesh Kushwaha (35) and Lokendra Jatav (28), police said.

