Aizawl, Nov 22 (PTI) Two persons were killed after rocks fell on them at the site of the proposed railway station at Kawnpui in Mizoram's Kolasib district on Wednesday, police said.

The victims have been identified as Deepak Dutta (27) and Durga Prasad Passi (53), both residents of Hojai district in Assam, they said.

The mortal remains of the two victims have been sent to their native villages after post-mortem on Wednesday, police added.

