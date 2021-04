Thane, Apr 21 (PTI) Two persons including an autorickshaw driver were killed on the spot when a huge tree fell on them in Thane city on Wednesday night, a civic official said.

The incident took place on Moose Road near Talao Pali lake around 9 pm.

An auto rickshaw was crushed and its driver and another occupant were killed, the official said.

