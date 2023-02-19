Ghaziabad (UP), Feb 19 (PTI) Two labourers were killed and a dozen others are feared trapped after the roof of an under-construction building collapsed here on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place in the Roop Nagar industrial area in Loni, neighbouring Delhi.

"A rescue operation is underway. Four persons have been rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

"Around 15 to 16 labourers are suspected to be under the debris. Police and other agencies are trying to rescue them," Deputy Commissioner of Police Ravi Kumar told PTI.

Local residents said the labourers were working on a construction site owned by one Madan Lal Sharma.

A detailed probe is underway to ascertain the reason behind the collapse.

