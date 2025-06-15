New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) Two men sleeping outside a roadside food kiosk died of electrocution after a tree, weakened by heavy rain and strong winds, collapsed on an overhead power line in southwest Delhi's RK Puram area early on Sunday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Ravinder (30) and Bharat (25), both natives of Madhubani in Bihar and worked at the roadside eatery in Sector 1 in RK Puram, they said.

Also Read | UP Road Accident: 5 Dead in Amethi as Ambulance Hits Pick-Up Vehicle on Purvanchal Expressway.

Police said they received a PCR call at around 4.30 am.

The caller, Sunil (45), who owns the eatery where the victims worked, informed police about the tree collapse and subsequent the electrocution.

Also Read | Influencer Kanchan Kumari Aka 'Kamal Kaur Bhabhi' Raped Before Murder? Forensic Probe On As Fugitive Nihang Amritpal Singh Mehron Threatens More Creators Over Obscene Content.

Due to the rain and storm, he said, a large tree fell on the kiosk, snapping an overhead electric wire. The two men, who were sleeping outside the food kiosk, and a stray dog were electrocuted.

Emergency teams including police, fire brigade personnel, and a BSES crew reached the spot, said a police officer.

"Both the men were rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where doctors declared them brought dead," he said, adding that a forensic team and a BSES inspector have secured the site.

Meanwhile, Delhi Fire Services said it received a call regarding a fallen tree. On arrival, it was revealed that a live power line had fallen on the victims, killing them. One fire tender was sent to the spot immediately and the police were informed.

No immediate reaction was received from the BSES.

The kiosk owner, Sunil Kumar, blamed the electricity department for not taking timely action despite raising several complaints about the dangling wires.

"I run a small food dhaba here. The overhead power wires were in a bad shape. We had complained many times to the electricity department to check the wires and fix them. There was a huge storm last night. Because of it, a tree fell and broke the wires, and two lives were lost. Both my workers -- Ravinder and Bharat -- died on the spot, along with a stray dog. We were all sleeping right here on the footpath last night," Sunil said.

He demanded strict action against the officers responsible and demanded proper compensation for the family of the victims.

Anup, a neighbour, said the tree fell as it could not withstand the storm.

"If it had happened in the morning, it would have been a disaster. It is a busy road and a lot of cars stop here. It is really sad that two people lost their lives. We will help their family members," he said.

Ansh, a resident of RK Puram, said the electricity wires were attached to the tree. So, when it fell, all the wires fell on people sleeping beneath the tree.

"It is such a tragic incident. Now both the roads are blocked. The clearing work is going on," Ansh said.

Police said they are trying to contact the victims' family members, to whom the bodies will be handed over after post mortem.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)