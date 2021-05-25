Mumbai, May 25 (PTI) A 26-year-old man was killed allegedly by two minor boys after an argument over an old dispute here on Tuesday, police said.

The minors, both aged 16 and school dropouts, were taken into custody after the incident in Shivaji Nagar, a slum locality in suburban Govandi, a police official said.

According to the official, the deceased, Mohsin Khan, was a labourer.

He was on way to answer nature's call early in the morning when the two teenagers stopped him and got into an argument with him over an old issue, the official said.

During the heated argument, one of the boys attacked Khan with a sharp weapon, while the other accused hit him repeatedly with a paver block, killing him on the spot, he said.

After initial investigation, the police nabbed both the minors from the locality, the official said.

An FIR under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) was registered against the boys, who will be produced before a juvenile justice board and sent to a correction home, he added.

