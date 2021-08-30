Kota (Raj), Aug 30 (PTI) Two minor boys were on Monday swept away by strong currents while bathing in the Maij river in Bundi district of Rajasthan, police said.

The boys have been identified as Vishal Raigar (16) and Golu Raigar (15), residents of Mahaveerpura in Lakheri town, DSP and CO (Lakheri) Ghanshyam Verma said.

The officer said a search operation has been launched to trace the boys.

In a separate incident, a 40-year-old man fell into the Jalawada river while crossing an overflowing overbridge in Baran district Sunday evening along with his friend on a motorbike, Nahargarh police station SHO Dalpat Singh said.

The victim, Tolaram Bairwa, was rescued by his friend and rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, the officer said.

A case has been registered in this connection, police said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem.

