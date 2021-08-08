Fatehpur (UP), Aug 8 (PTI) Two minor girls were allegedly raped here in separate incidents, police said on Sunday.

Both the incidents had taken place under Kotwali police station, they said, adding that both the accused have been arrested.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Kotwali police station Satyendra Singh said that a 24-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl after luring her on the pretext of marriage.

In another incident, a 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl, the SHO said, adding that the man was arrested on Saturday.

He also informed that the rape was confirmed in the medical report of both the minor girls.

