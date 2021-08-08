New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the next instalment of financial benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on Monday.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, an annual financial benefit of Rs 6,000 is provided to eligible beneficiary farmer families, payable in three equal four-monthly installments of Rs 2000 each.

Prime Minister Modi will release the next instalment of financial benefit under PM-KISAN scheme on August 9 at 12.30 pm via video conferencing, according to the PMO.

This will enable the transfer of an amount of more than Rs 19,500 crore to more than 9.75 crore beneficiary farmer families, the PMO said.

The prime minister will interact with farmer beneficiaries during the event and will also address the nation.

The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. In this scheme, 'Samman Rashi' of over Rs. 1.38 lakh crore has been transferred to farmer families so far, according to the PMO.

According to another PMO statement, Prime Minister Modi will also launch the Ujjwala 2.0 (Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana -PMUY) by handing over LPG connections, at Mahoba Uttar Pradesh on August 10 at 12.30 pm via video conferencing.

During the event on Tuesday, Modi will interact with beneficiaries of the Ujjwala scheme and also address the nation.

During Ujjwala 1.0 launched in 2016, a target was set to provide LPG connections to five crore women members of BPL households.

Subsequently, the scheme was expanded in April 2018 to include women beneficiaries from seven more categories (SC/ST, PMAY, AAY, most backward classes, tea garden, forest dwellers, islands).

Also, the target was revised to eight crore LPG connections. This was achieved in August 2019, seven months ahead of the target date, the statement said.

In the Union Budget for Financial Year 2021-22, provision for an additional one crore LPG connection under the PMUY scheme was announced.

These one crore additional PMUY connections (under Ujjwala 2.0) aim to provide deposit-free LPG connections to those low-income families who could not be covered under the earlier phase of PMUY.

Along with a deposit-free LPG connection, Ujjwala 2.0 will provide first refill and hotplate free of cost to the beneficiaries. The enrolment procedure will require minimum paperwork and in Ujjwala 2.0, migrants will not be required to submit ration cards or address proof.

A self-declaration for both 'family declaration' and as a 'proof of address' will suffice, the PMO said.

Ujjwala 2.0 will help achieve the prime minister's vision of universal access to LPG, it said.

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present on the occasion.

