Jammu, Mar 15 (PTI) Two boys, who went missing last month, were reunited with their families in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Saturday, an official said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shobit Saxena said the boys, Deen (14) and Rehmat Ali (11), were reported missing by their families after they had gone to graze cattle near a goat farm in Bhamberwah on February 28.

“After hectic efforts, the police found the missing boys and reunited them with their families,” he told reporters in Kathua.

The SSP said that the police registered an FIR soon after the families of the boys reported the matter on March 9 and circulated lookout posters in different languages.

“The children have not been with their families for the past two weeks and are a little nervous. We will come to know all the details gradually and are also planning to engage counselors for them,” Saxena said, adding all the aspects have been kept open to investigate the case properly.

The SSP, however, said there was nothing much to worry about and “we are happy that both children are in good health”.

