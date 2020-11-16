Chandigarh, Nov 16 (PTI) Two more fatalities due to coronavirus in Chandigarh pushed the toll to 250 while 82 more cases took the infection count to 15,886, the medical bulletin issued on Monday stated.

There are 1,052 active cases as of now in the Union Territory, according to the bulletin.

Also Read | OnePlus 8T Now Getting OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 Hot-Fix Update in India; Here’s How You can update.

A total of 116 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 14,584, as per the bulletin.

A total of 1,23,326 samples have been taken for testing so far with 1,06,714 testing negative while reports of 132 samples were still awaited, the bulletin added.

Also Read | Dr AM Arun, Founder of Vasan Eye Care, Dies Due to Cardiac Arrest at Age of 51.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)