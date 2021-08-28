Khargone (MP), Aug 28 (PTI) Two teens have been accused of getting two minor boys addicted to the online game 'Free Fire' and then duping them of Rs 75,000, police in Khargone in Madhya Pradesh said on Saturday.

The complainant, a Sanawad resident who runs a fruit shop, said his son and nephew, both 10 years old, were made "addicts" of the online game by two 16-year-old and 17-year-old boys, who also encouraged the minors to steal to pay for the game ID recharge.

The complainant claimed the two teens threatened his son and nephew with a knife and pistol over the past six to seven months, adding that he also caught his son trying to steal money from his wallet on August 22.

The money the two teens fleeced from his son and nephew was to the tune of Rs 75,000, the complainant alleged.

"Acting on the complaint, we have registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 294 (obscene act), 506 (criminal intimidation) as well as SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act provisions," said Superintendent of Police Shailendra Singh Chouhan.

Free Fire is a shooter-survival game based on the 'last man standing' concept in which players have to search for weapons to eliminate other participants.

