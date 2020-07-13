Giridih/Chatra, Jul 13 (PTI) Two naxalites, one of them carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, were arrested in separate raids in Jharkhand's Giridih and Chatra districts, police said on Monday.

Acting on tip-off, a team led by Dumri sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Niraj Kumar Singh arrested Kishore Chand Kisku alias Toofan, a member of outlawed CPI(Maoist), near Manjhidih area in Giridih district, Superintendent of Police Amit Renu said.

Kisku, who was wanted in several criminal cases, carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head. He had allegedly blown up a security van, killing five persons, and triggered a blast at a police camp in Nimiyaghat, Renu said.

In a separate incident, Arjun Ganju, a member of banned Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC), was nabbed at his residence in Tandwa police station area, Chatra SP Rishabh Kumar Jha said.

Ganju has six cases filed against him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Jha said.

