Bengaluru, Nov 23 (PTI) Two newly elected BJP MLAs Munirathna and Rajesh Gowda took oath as the members of the Karnataka Assembly on Monday.

The Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri administered the oath of office to Rajarajeshwari Nagar MLA Munirathna and Sira MLA Gowda at the Banquet Hall of the Assembly.

In November 3 assembly bypoll, Munirathna defeated Congress candidate H Kusuma, while Gowda defeated T B Jayachandra of the same party.

The BJP now has 118 MLAs in the 225 member assembly, including a nominated member.

Two seats, Maski and Basava Kalyan, are still vacant and bypolls are to be held there.

