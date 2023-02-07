Gurugram, Feb 7 (PTI) Two Nigerians were arrested for allegedly duping a woman after befriending her through a matrimonial site, police here said.

In a complaint lodged at Cyber Crime police station (east) on February 2, the woman alleged that she received a request from a man claiming to be from Bangalore on a matrimonial website last July.

After she accepted his request and started talking to him on Whatsapp, the man told him that he was from France. However, the two of them stopped talking after this before reconnecting again this year. The man, who identified himself as Kuma Jordan, said he would visit India on vacation and informed her that he would arrive in Mumbai on January 31, the woman said in the complaint.

On the morning of January 31, the woman got a call from someone who posed as an employee at Mumbai airport and asked her to pay Rs 55,500 for a "yellow card" for Jordan. She transferred the money on the account number given to her but when she received a call for more money, she realised that she had been duped.

After registering a complaint, the police arrested two Nigerians from Mohan Garden in Delhi on Monday. They have been identified as Martin Valentom and Tony Ifeanyi.

"The accused revealed that they befriended girls and women on matrimonial sites. They then got the women to transfer money on the pretext of being caught at the airport," said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Preet Pal Singh Sangwan.

The police also recovered 11 mobile phones, a laptop and six passports from the accused.

