Guna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 31 (ANI): Two people have been killed while 150 people have been rescued as heavy rainfall baters Madhya Pradesh's Guna, a police officer said.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Guna Superintedent of Police (SP) Ankit Soni said, "A joint control room of the police and administration has been established. Teams have been formed, and around 150 people have been rescued. Two bodies have been recovered."

"The police have conducted their postmortems and handed over the bodies to their families. The needs of the people are being taken care of," SP Soni said.

Guna Collector Kishore Kumar Kanyal told ANI that Guna has been receiving continuous rainfall for the past three days, causing a flood-like situation in Fatehgarh and Bamori.

"Guna has been receiving continuous rainfall for the past three days... A flood-like situation arose in many areas, such as Fatehgarh and the Bamori area...Four rescue teams have been deployed in Guna city, and separate teams have been deployed in Fatehgarh and the Bamori area," Collector Kishore Kumar said.

He added that teams of the Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) began the rescue operations.

"The army, NDRF, and SDRF teams have also arrived. The situation is now under control. We have also been providing relief materials. Two casualties have been reported," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, two people were killed after a portion of a house collapsed in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior due to heavy rain, officials said.

The deceased have been identified as cousins Ritesh and Radha.

"A part of the house collapsed due to heavy rain, resulting in the death of two cousins," CSP Kiran Ahirwar told ANI.

A neighbour said the two were standing on the balcony when the structure gave way, burying them under the debris.

"The incident happened around 5:30 pm yesterday (Wednesday). The injured were taken to the hospital, where they were declared dead. The District Magistrate and administration officials reached the spot and were requested to clear the debris," the neighbour said.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow alert in Guna.

According to IMD, till 8:30 AM on Wednesday, Guna received 32 cm of rainfall, Bamori received 25 cm, and Aron received 15 cm of rainfall.

While Maksudangarh, Kumbhraj, and Chachoda received 14 cm of rainfall each, Raghogarh received 13 cm of rainfall. (ANI)

