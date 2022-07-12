New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) Two policemen were injured on Tuesday after being attacked allegedly by an accused they caught hold of for chasing another person with an intention to harm him with a shaving blade, a senior officer said.

The accused has been identified as S K Masaraf (39) who stays in JJ Colony Pappan Kalan, they said.

According to police, the incident took place in Dwarka jurisdiction at about 6.45 pm. Both the Head Constables Jitender and Mukesh were on patrol duty in their area when the duo spotted Masaraf running behind a person to assualt him with a shaving blade.

Head Constables -- Jitender and Mukesh caught hold of the accused who subsequently assaulted the police personnel. During this, Jitender suffered injury on his head while Mukesh suffered injury on his hand. But, the duo overpowered the accused and arrested him.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said Mukesh has been discharged after treatment from hospital while Jitender is under treatment but doing fine.

A case has also been registered in the matter and the accused has been arrested, he said.

Preliminary enquiry revealed that the both the accused and the person he was chasing had quarrelled over hurling of abuses, the officer said, adding further investigation is underway.

