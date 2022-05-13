Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 13 (ANI): Two recently infiltrated foreign terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed in an anti-terrorist operation at Brar Aragam area of Bandipora, informed Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday.

The anti-terrorist operation was started by Police and Army (13RR). The duo had escaped from a recent anti-terrorist operation at the Salender Forest area of Bandipora.

Police were tracking a local LeT terrorist namely Lateef Rather alias Osama who was involved in terror incidents in Srinagar and Budgam for the last two months.

As per the Jammu and Kashmir police, a week ago, a movement of Lateef Rather was confirmed in the Salindar area of Bandipora where he had gone to receive a freshly infiltrated group of terrorists of the LeT outfit.

The movement of these terrorists was zeroed and shared with the Bandipora police and accordingly an operation was launched on May 11, resulting in the elimination of a local terrorist identified as Gulzar Ahmed Ganaie of district Baramulla. While the other two terrorists managed to escape from the encounter site.

However, the police team kept following the footprints of said escaped terrorists, whose presence was confirmed technically in the Chadoora area of Budgam, where the terror incident took place on Thursday.

Thereafter their footprints were again confirmed in Brar, Aragam area of Bandipora today, police said.

Accordingly, the information was shared with the police Bandipora and an operation was launched by them along with 13RR resulting in the elimination of two foreign terrorists of the LeT outfit identified as Faisal alias Sikander. While the hunt for Lateef Rather alias Osama is on, the police said.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of the encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation.

IGP Kashmir congratulated the joint team of Police/SF for tracking down said foreign terrorists who had recently escaped during an encounter and whose presence was technically confirmed yesterday at the terror incident site at Chadoora which confirmed their involvement in the killing of Rahul Bhat and said that Lateef Rather alias Osama will be tracked down soon as the hunt for him is vigorously on.

In this regard, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and an investigation has been initiated. (ANI)

