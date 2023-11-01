Srinagar, Nov 1 (PTI) Two residential houses in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama and Kulgam districts were attached for harbouring militants, police said on Wednesday.

The house in Kulgam was the site of an encounter in which Deputy Superintendent of Police Aman Kumar Thakur and an army personnel were killed in 2019.

The other house in Pulwama was where an encounter led to the killing of then Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) Commander Riyaz Naikoo.

Police attached the residential house of Sanaullah Mir at Turigam in Kulgam after obtaining legal sanction from the competent authorities (Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir), a spokesman said.

The house was linked in a case registered under sections of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC), the Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in which three hardcore terrorists were neutralised in an encounter, the spokesman added.

The spokesman said DSP Thakur and army personnel Soumveer attained martyrdom while fighting with the terrorists during the said encounter at Turigam.

The investigation proved beyond doubt that the house was used for the purpose of terrorism, sheltering, and harbouring terrorists, he added.

The spokesman said the process has begun in accordance with sections 2(g) and 25 of the UAPA for attachment of properties, which have been used for the purpose of militancy.

In another such action, the police got the property of Azad Ahmad Teli, a resident of Beighpora Awantipora in Pulwama district, attached by the orders of Court of Special Judge Pulwama.

The case stands registered with regard to anti-terrorist operation between the security forces and terrorists at Beighpora Awantipora in Teli's residential house in which two terrorists namely Riyaz Ahmad Naikoo alias Zubair-ul-Islam, a resident of Beighpora, and Adil Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Panjran Pulwama, -- both affiliated with proscribed terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahideen -- were neutralised.

Teli was arrested on June 1, 2020, for wilfully harbouring (i.e. providing shelter) to the two killed terrorists. The case was subsequently challaned against Teli and killed terrorists under relevant sections of law, the spokesman said.

The investigation agency satisfied the court that the aforementioned property was used in order to give shelter to known Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists and squarely falls within the definition of 'proceeds of terrorism'.

After careful perusal of the chargesheet and other available records that were produced by the prosecution, the court attached the residential house existing on land measuring seven marla.

This kind of attachment order under Section 33 of the UAPA is first of its kind for the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the spokesman said.

