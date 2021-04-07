Shahjahanpur (UP), Apr 7 (PTI) Two sisters were killed after their two-wheeler was hit by an unidentified vehicle here on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased, Mamta and Anju, were primary school teachers, they said.

Superintendent of Police (city) Sanjay Kumar said the two-wheeler on which Mamta and Anju were travelling was hit by an unidentified vehicle on the Jalalabad-Shahjahanpur road.

Both of them died on the spot and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, the police said.

Efforts are on to identify the vehicle that hit the two-wheeler, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)