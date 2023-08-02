Noida, Aug 2 (PTI) Two suspected criminals involved in multiple jewellery snatching incidents in Noida and Greater Noida were arrested after a gunfight with the police in which the duo suffered bullet injuries, officials said.

"A security check was set up near the Ajnara roundabout in Bisrakh police station area. Around 1.30 pm, two suspicious looking persons who were on a motorcycle were gestured to stop for inquiry. However, instead of stopping they sped away and a police team chased them," Additional DCP (Central Noida) Rajiv Dixit said.

"During the chase, the duo fired gunshots at the police team, leading to a retaliatory fire in which both the persons suffered bullet wounds on their legs and were caught," he said.

When taken into custody, they were identified as Naushad alias Kaleen, a native of Ghaziabad, and Sachin Kumar, who hails from Hapur. Both are notorious criminals having multiple criminal cases against them, he said.

"During further probe it also came to light that the duo was involved in several cases of snatching in the Bisrakh area of Central Noida in recent months," Dixit said.

A Duke KTM motorcycle, which was stolen from Ghaziabad, has been seized from them. Two illegal country-made pistols were also seized along with some ammunition. Seven jewellery chains which were snatched by them have also been recovered from their possession, he added.

The duo was taken to a hospital for treatment and a fresh FIR was lodged against them at the Bisrakh police station, the police said.

