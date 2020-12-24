Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 24 (ANI): One more unidentified terrorist gunned down in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists at Wanigam Payeen Kreeri area of Baramulla on Thursday, said the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The two terrorists have been killed so far and the operation is currently underway.

"Another unidentified terrorist gunned down in Baramulla encounter and the search operation is on. Two terrorists have been killed so far," said the J-K Police in a tweet.

Two local terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) had surrendered on appeal of families during the encounter with security forces at Tongdounu, police said on Tuesday.

As many as twelve terrorists have surrendered during live encounters with security forces this year, according to Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir. (ANI)

