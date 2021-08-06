Rajouri, August 6: Two terrorists were neutralized in a joint operation by security forces and police in a forest area of Thanamandi in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, informed 16 Corps, Indian Army on Friday.

Based on accurate Intelligence from Jammu and Kashmir Police a joint operation was launched on Thursday night in the forested area of Thanamandi.

"Terrorists Neutralised Based on accurate Intelligence from JK Police a joint operation was launched in the night of 05 Aug in the forested area of Thanamandi, Rajouri. In the firefight, two terrorists have been neutralised. Operations are in progress. @NorthernComd_IA @adgpi," tweeted White Knight Corps.

The Indian Army said the operations are in progress.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier in the day, Jammu Police recovered two pistols, five magazines,122 rds, and one silencer in a joint operation of the troops at Sarthian village of Rajpura Police Station region in Samba.

