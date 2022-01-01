Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], January 1 (ANI): Bodies of two tourists have been found on Saturday atop snow at Gorson Bugyal near the snow sports site in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.

Joshimath's Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Kumkum Joshi said, "Bodies of two tourists have been found in the snow at Gorson Bugyal near snow sports site Auli in Joshimath block of Chamoli, Uttarakhand."

He further informed that the bodies were rescued by the local administration.

Further details are awaited.

