Mumbai, Jan 20 (PTI) A 26-year-old mechanic has been arrested for allegedly snatching mobile phones of pedestrians by using motorcycles brought to his garage in suburban Andheri for servicing, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Ashraf Sheikh, used such motorcycles on different occasions to commit the crime in night hours, an official said.

Sheikh was identified through the CCTV camera footage and 11 high-end mobile phones were recovered from him, he said, adding that the accused was booked under section 394 (Voluntary causing hurt for committing robbery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

