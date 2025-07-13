New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) University of California San Diego (UC San Diego) has partnered with BML Munjal University (BMU), a Hero Group initiative, to build global academic bridges, create research opportunities and equip Indian students for the future, according to officials.

The partnership will allow BMU and UC San Diego to co-develop programmes in cutting-edge fields such as Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Innovation, Medtech, and Entrepreneurship.

From joint research and internship opportunities to international classroom experiences and innovation bootcamps in California, the partnership will provide Indian students access to top-class immersive and experiential learning.

"The collaboration is rooted in a shared belief that innovation and education must go hand in hand to address the challenges of our time. Through joint programs, immersive learning experiences, and co-created research platforms, we aim to empower students not just to adapt to the future but to shape it.

"We are opening doors for young minds across geographies to come together, think boldly, and lead responsibly in a world that demands both agility and depth," said UC San Diego Chancellor Pradeep K Khosla.

Commenting on the collaboration, Sunil Kant Munjal, Chancellor, BMU said, “This partnership will help BMU strengthen its credentials and solidify its position as an institution that offers a global learning ecosystem. It will help our students emerge as future-ready tech leaders and changemakers who are able to make an impact across disciplines, domains, and nations."

With the partnership, UC San Diego aims to strengthen its strategic engagement with India's rapidly growing innovation and research ecosystem. The collaboration also aims to create a strong platform for impactful, cross-border industry partnerships and applied research that addresses global challenges.

"This collaboration marks a significant leap towards our vision of globalising education and creating future-ready leaders. We believe that learning should transcend borders, and our partnership with UC San Diego is a powerful step in that direction," said Shyam Menon, Vice Chancellor of BMU.

"Together, we are building opportunities that will allow our students to gain international exposure, tackle real-world challenges, and emerge as innovators who can drive meaningful change across industries and communities," Menon added.

