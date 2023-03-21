Udaipur (Rajasthan), Mar 21 (PTI) A workshop on 'Non-Pricing Policy Levers to Support Sustainable Investment' was organised on day one of a three-day meeting of the G20's Sustainable Finance Working Group here on Tuesday.

This is the group's second meeting under India's presidency of the G20.

Also Read | Usha Gokani Dies at 89: Mahatma Gandhi's Granddaughter Passes Away in Mumbai.

A review of specific measures and experiences underlining the need for capacity building on regulatory measures in developing countries was presented at the meeting, according to a release.

It mentioned that non-price-based policy levers have performed better than expectation and are cost-effective.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Man Who Died of COVID-19 in Tiruchi Was Infected With Omicron XBB Variant, Say Officials.

The need to develop an ecosystem for green finance was also underscored.

The role of financial disclosures requirement and financial strengthening was indicated, the release stated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)