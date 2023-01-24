Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 23 (ANI): Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackerey) Chief Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray would soon visit Jammu to meet the Kashmiri Pandits, said party MP Sanjay Raut on Monday.

Sanjay Raut accused BJP of using Kashmiri Pandits for political gains. He said that the BJP won elections in the name of Kashmiri Pandits in 2014 and 2019.

He said, "BJP said everyone would go to their homes after the abrogation of Article 370. But I went to Jammu just two days ago. Thousands of Kashmiri pandits and their children are on the road."

On Friday, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut joined the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kathua district for the Jammu and Kashmir leg of the yatra.

Sanjay Raut alleged that the Kashmiri Pandits are saying that they are being forced to return to Kashmir but are not able to return because of the targeted killings. There are no security arrangements there.

"They refuse to go for BJP's political gain," he added

He further stated that the Kashmir govt employees are asking to be transferred to Jammu but govt is not listening to such a small demand.

"The way target killings are happening, mission Kashmir has failed terribly," he added. (ANI)

