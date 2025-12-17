Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 17 (ANI): A United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate who lost in the recently concluded local body elections died by suicide in Aruvikkara in Thiruvananthapuram district, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Vijayakumaran Nair, the UDF candidate from Manambur ward of the Aruvikkara grama panchayat. According to police, he attempted suicide by hanging on Saturday afternoon, soon after the election results were declared.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Conferred With Ethiopia’s Highest ‘Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia’ Award During His First Bilateral Visit, Dedicates It to 140 Crore People of India (Watch Videos).

Family members noticed the attempt and rushed him to a private hospital, where he was undergoing treatment. He succumbed to his injuries early Tuesday morning.

Relatives told police that Vijayakumaran Nair was distressed about being pushed to third place in the election. He had secured 149 votes, while the BJP candidate won the ward.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Experiences Unforgettable Moments with Sacred Indian Traditions As He Visits Anant Ambani’s Vantara Following GOAT Tour of India (See Pics).

Further investigation is underway.

The NDA's most significant breakthrough came in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, where it secured control for the first time, ending the LDF's four-decade-long rule.

Of the 101 wards, the NDA won 50, while the LDF secured 29 and the UDF 19; two seats went to independents.

The result is being seen as a significant political setback for both the Left and the Congress in the state capital.

At the grassroots level, however, the Congress-led UDF emerged ahead, leading in 505 of the 941 Grama Panchayats as of Saturday night. The LDF was ahead in 340 panchayats, while the NDA led in 26.

The Aam Aadmi Party won three wards, and 64 Grama Panchayats remained tied. In Block Panchayats, the UDF led in 79 of 152, followed by the LDF in 63, with 10 witnessing ties (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)