Pathanamthitta (Kerala) [India], March 24 (ANI): The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has filed a complaint against Pathanamthitta Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate Thomas Isaac alleging that he has violated the election code of conduct.

The UDF alleged that Thomas Issac was convening a meeting of Kudumbashree and offering loans to its members and following that, Kerala government organisation Kerala Development and Innovation Strategy Council (K-DISC) was approaching people and offering jobs.

Thomas Issac said that he will give an aquarate reply to the District Collector after reading the complaint.

"The Left Democratic Front candidate, Thomas Isaac has been violating the model code of conduct for a few days. He held a meeting of Kudumbashree members working under the panchayat and offered loans to all of its members. He does not have any right to call such a meeting. Moreover, under K-DISC (Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council), officials are visiting them in their houses and offering jobs and loans to them," District Congress Committees vice president Advocate A Suresh Kumar said.

"The Pathanamthitta DCC president and UDF chairman have filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Thomas Issac. On the basis of the complaint, he has to give a reply within three days. If he does not give any reply or no action is taken against him, we will be forced to go for an open protest," he added.

However, Thomas Isaac hit back, saying that the Congress has been raising such allegations due to fear of defeat.

"Vigjan Pathanamthitta project is being implemented through K DISC. K DISC has undertaken this project before the declaration of elections. We have conducted a conclave and undertaken the project months before the declaration of election. I do not intervene in its operations. K DISC is doing its job and giving jobs. When K DISC is giving jobs, why should Congress get upset? They should see it as a good initiative at our place," Isaac said.

Speaking about his association with the Kudumbashree scheme, Isaac said, "I have years' long connection with Kudumbashree. I was the chairman of the Organization Committee of Kudumbashree...If their meeting is going on, as a candidate, I will go and request for votes. What is wrong in it?" (ANI)

