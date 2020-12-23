Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 23 (PTI): The Congress leading the UDF in Kerala on Wednesday urged the LDF government to bring in a legislation to overcome the three contentious agricultural laws passed by the Centre recently against which farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are on a warpath. Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly Ramesh Chennithala made the plea in a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, a day after GovernorArif Mohammed Khan refused permission for a special assembly session todiscuss and pass a resolution against the three laws. Agriculture was a state subject and Keralashould follow the example of Punjab, Chhattisgarhand Rajasthan in formulating such a law, he said adding the proposed bill can be passed in the assembly session commencing from January 8. The cabinet should meet and take a decision in this regard immediately, he said.

The farmers protesting at the borders of Delhi are apprehending that the new laws will pave the way for a dismantling of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) mechanism and the mandi system, leaving them to the "mercy" of big corporates.

But the government has been saying these fears are misplaced and offered to hold fresh talks with them to resolve the crisis. PTI UD

