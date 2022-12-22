Udhampur/Jammu, Dec 22 (PTI) Army doctors have saved a 61-year-old woman badly injured in a bear attack in a village here by performing a timely surgery to repair her wind pipe and blood vessels of the neck.

"A 61 years old female resident of Pancheri village was brought barely breathing to emergency of Command Hospital after sustaining severe injuries to her neck and abdomen following attack by a wild bear on December 16," an officer said

Also Read | UP Shocker: 60-Year-Old Man Shot Dead by Railway Police Constable Inside Passenger Train Following Altercation in Dudhwa Station; Arrested.

She was immediately attended by trauma surgeons, who found out that she has got life threatening injuries to her wind pipe and large blood vessels of her neck.

"Although it is very challenging to secure airway in such injury, the anesthesiologist expertly placed endotracheal tube across injured wind pipe, thereafter she was wheeled in to operation theatre immediately for life saving surgery", he said.

Also Read | Measles Outbreak: Mumbai Reports a Single Case of Viral Infection, Zero Death in Past 24 Hours.

In the operation theatre, the surgical team battled the odds to repair her severely injured wind pipe.

The ENT team too performed protective tracheostomy for better healing of repaired wind pipe, the officer said, adding that the surgical team also attended the remaining large injuries over the abdomen.

After the procedure, she was shifted to ICU and was monitored for any complications.

"She is recovering from near to death experience and presently in more stable clinical condition," the officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)