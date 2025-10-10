Trichy (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 10 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Youth Wing Secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday accused the BJP of attempting to impose Sanskrit and caste-based education through the New Education Policy, asserting that Tamil Nadu will resist such moves. He further alleged that the BJP, with the support of the AIADMK, is trying to capture the state and warned that the DMK will continue to fight and defeat what he termed "fascism" in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, while speaking at scholar V Aanaimuthu's centenary book release event, said, "...BJP is trying to impose Sanskrit and caste-based education through the New Education Policy, but Tamil Nadu will firmly resist it. The BJP has come to capture Tamil Nadu at any cost with the support of its old slave, the AIADMK. Now, they are also searching for new slaves. You all very well know whom I am referring to."

Taking at dig at Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, he said, "Two days ago, the Governor started his election campaign. He asks whom Tamil Nadu is fighting against. For four years, Tamil Nadu has been fighting against him. We will continue to fight and win. As long as the last DMK cadre stands, the state will resist fascism..."

Earlier, on Wednesday, he attacked the BJP, AIADMK and Tamil Nadu Governor and indirectly referred to actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam as the BJP's "new slave" in the state.

Speaking at a DMK functionaries' meeting for the Srirangam constituency at Kalaignar Arivalayam, Trichy, Udhayanidhi said, "The BJP-led Union Government is conspiring with AIADMK and new slaves to capture Tamil Nadu."

He also stated that the state has been "fighting" against Governor R.N. Ravi for the last four years and will continue to do so until victory is achieved. "No matter how many such conspiracies arise, DMK cadres will ensure the state remains untouched by fascist forces," he asserted.

"While AIADMK leaders claim they are the main opposition, the real competition within AIADMK is for second place, with Modi and Amit Shah holding the top spots," he added. (ANI)

