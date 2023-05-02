New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): Keeping user benefits in mind, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has allowed citizens to verify their mobile numbers and email IDs seeded with their Aadhaar.

According to the Ministry of Electronics and IT, it had come to the notice of the UIDAI that in some instances, citizens were not aware or sure which of their mobile numbers is seeded to their Aadhaar. Hence citizens were worried that Aadhaar OTP might be going to some other mobile number. Now, with this facility, people can check these quite easily.

The facility can be availed under 'Verify email/mobile Number' feature on the UIDAI official website or through mAadhaar App. It has been developed for the residents to verify that their own email/mobile number is seeded with respective Aadhaar.

This feature gives confirmation to users that email/mobile number under his/her knowledge is only seeded to their respective Aadhaar. It also notifies the resident in case a particular mobile number is not linked, and informs users to take necessary steps to update the mobile number, if they wish so, the Ministry said.

In case the mobile number is already verified, citizens will see a message like, 'the mobile number you have entered is already verified with our records', displayed on their screen.

In case one does not remember the mobile number, she/he has given during enrolment she/he can check the last three digits of the mobile on Verify Aadhaar feature on Myaadhaar portal or mAadhaar App.

If one wants to link an email/mobile number with Aadhaar or wants to update her/his email/mobile number, she/he may visit the nearest Aadhaar centre. (ANI)

